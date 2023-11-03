United States Steel (NYSE:X) Lowered to Hold at Argus

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.10.

United States Steel stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.95. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $34.37.

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $725,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,804 shares of company stock worth $3,378,202 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in United States Steel by 3.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 424.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 32,131 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

