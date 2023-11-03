United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Lowered to $314.00 at Morgan Stanley

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $318.00 to $314.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $297.67.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $230.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,261. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.08 and a 200 day moving average of $225.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 40.82%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 18.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.98, for a total value of $1,337,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,845.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.98, for a total transaction of $1,337,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,845.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,383 shares of company stock valued at $5,451,684 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

