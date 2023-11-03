UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,378 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,121 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH traded down $5.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $530.46. 259,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,330,212. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $507.49 and its 200-day moving average is $494.87. The stock has a market cap of $491.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

