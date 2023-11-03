Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) PT Raised to $21.00 at Piper Sandler

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UVE. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Insurance from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Insurance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:UVE opened at $16.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.58. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $467.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, CEO Stephen Donaghy purchased 5,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $60,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 706,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,522,035.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVE. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,929,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Universal Insurance by 28.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after purchasing an additional 263,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after purchasing an additional 219,723 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,389,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 153,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

