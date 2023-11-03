Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Universal Logistics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of ULH stock opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.13. Universal Logistics has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULH. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 532.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

