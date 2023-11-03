Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.45-$7.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $52.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Unum Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Unum Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile



Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

