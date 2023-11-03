US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 567,603 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 543,910 shares.The stock last traded at $49.87 and had previously closed at $50.08.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is a positive change from US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.98.
The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.
