UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Performance

Shares of UTSI stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. UTStarcom has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $5.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65.

Institutional Trading of UTStarcom

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

