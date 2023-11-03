Vale (NYSE:VALE) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $16.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vale from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vale from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.02.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of VALE opened at $14.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1541 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Vale by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 7.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 28.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Vale by 55.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 54,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at $277,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

