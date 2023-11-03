Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Cut by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises 1.5% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 110.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 716.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 217.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $128.12. The company had a trading volume of 295,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.81.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

