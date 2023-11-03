VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF Plans Interim Dividend of $0.12 (ASX:SUBD)

VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st.

VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF Price Performance

