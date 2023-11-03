VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (EBND) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on November 15th

VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund)’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) Stock Performance
