VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Holdings Lifted by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $146.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.55. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $90.19 and a 52 week high of $161.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

