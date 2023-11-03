Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) is Bfsg LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises 1.7% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bfsg LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $10,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,756 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after buying an additional 293,759 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,104,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,199,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after buying an additional 153,235 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE remained flat at $123.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 42,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,621. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $104.17 and a one year high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

