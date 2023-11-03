Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,755,000 after acquiring an additional 119,137 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,176,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 641,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,065,000 after purchasing an additional 38,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 290,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $229.80 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $259.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

