Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $197.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.45 and a 1-year high of $210.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

