Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 121,152,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,639,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586,242 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,657,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $915,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,587,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,291,000 after purchasing an additional 190,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,738,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,873,000 after purchasing an additional 70,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,110,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,999,000 after purchasing an additional 348,252 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.95. 130,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,370. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.09. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

