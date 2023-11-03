Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,310,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,816 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.43% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $159,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 215,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 42.8% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 42.5% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,595,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,602,000 after buying an additional 475,712 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

NASDAQ VONV opened at $65.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.84. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $72.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.