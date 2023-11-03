Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Raised by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BSV traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,537. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.60. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.16 and a twelve month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

