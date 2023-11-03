Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 705,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 562.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 47,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 40,317 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 198,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,113,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,383,000 after acquiring an additional 86,466 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.46 and a 1 year high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

