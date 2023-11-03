Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Position Increased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,865,040,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.80. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1788 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.