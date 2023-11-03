Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $8,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.72 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

