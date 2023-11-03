Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,226 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,363,000 after buying an additional 746,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,634,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,871,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,492,000 after purchasing an additional 207,857 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.4 %
VBR opened at $156.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.49 and its 200-day moving average is $161.45. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $178.51.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
