Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,226 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,363,000 after buying an additional 746,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,634,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,871,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,492,000 after purchasing an additional 207,857 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

VBR opened at $156.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.49 and its 200-day moving average is $161.45. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.