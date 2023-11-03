Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Boosted by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.56 on Friday, hitting $399.34. 1,030,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,957,453. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $340.00 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $399.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

