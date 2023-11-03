Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 375.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 480,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Leo H. Evart Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 78,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.00. 1,309,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,611,137. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.54. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

