Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,507 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $9,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,531. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.40. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

