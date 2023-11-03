Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Holdings Raised by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,470,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,521,000 after acquiring an additional 257,420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,240,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,614,000 after acquiring an additional 598,536 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,365,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,989,000 after acquiring an additional 44,168 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

VXUS stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.03. 262,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,857. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $48.21 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.32. The firm has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

