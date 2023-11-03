Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,288 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $137.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.33. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

