Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given New $255.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $248.23.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $232.32 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $162.94 and a fifty-two week high of $249.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.10. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.61, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,193 shares of company stock worth $4,043,134 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $636,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

See Also

