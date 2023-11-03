Versor Investments LP Acquires 12,071 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the quarter. Entergy comprises about 0.3% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 25,465.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,398,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,444,000 after buying an additional 2,389,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Entergy by 64.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,465,000 after acquiring an additional 762,393 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,750,000 after acquiring an additional 754,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Entergy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,610,000 after acquiring an additional 745,974 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ETR traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,216. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $120.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.75.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.49%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Entergy from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Entergy from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

