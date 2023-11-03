Versor Investments LP Acquires 12,340 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 298.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,477 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Coinbase Global by 231.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ COIN traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,416,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,645,172. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $114.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.95) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $89,745.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 19,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $1,552,228.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,228.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $89,745.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,757 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,704. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on COIN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.81.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

