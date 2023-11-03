Versor Investments LP Acquires 2,717 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,241 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $101.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,257,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.30. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.68.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

