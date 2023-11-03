Versor Investments LP Acquires 6,480 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.89. 149,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.58. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.19.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.59%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

