Versor Investments LP Acquires 7,779 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 204.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 670,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $59,061,000 after acquiring an additional 33,247 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 17,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 6,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $72.52. 429,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,919,164. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.19. The stock has a market cap of $96.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

