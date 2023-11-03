Versor Investments LP Acquires 9,454 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after acquiring an additional 301,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

KO stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.20. 1,254,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,576,025. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $247.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,666 shares of company stock worth $12,738,421. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

