Versor Investments LP Acquires New Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,884 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Jabil by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 26,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.48 and a 200-day moving average of $104.97. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.69 and a 12-month high of $141.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. Jabil’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Jabil declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JBL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $1,918,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,968,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $2,046,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,371.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $1,918,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,968,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,601 shares of company stock worth $37,675,176 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.