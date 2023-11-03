Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 11,260 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 55.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 66.0% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DVA traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.06. 68,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,000. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $116.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. DaVita had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 60.67%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVA. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $997,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at $8,276,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

