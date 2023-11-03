Versor Investments LP Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $55.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,940,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,168,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $92.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. JMP Securities cut their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.27.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

