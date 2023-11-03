Versor Investments LP Buys 11,013 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 644.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of RPRX stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.77. 77,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,257. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 64.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.42.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 186.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royalty Pharma from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $1,152,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 827,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,420,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

