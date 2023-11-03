Versor Investments LP Buys 11,642 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth $118,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on GO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.74. The stock had a trading volume of 18,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,697. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.15. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pamela B. Burke sold 5,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $202,895.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $67,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,674. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela B. Burke sold 5,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $202,895.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,748 shares of company stock valued at $9,178,152. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

