Versor Investments LP Buys 17,016 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 97.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.18.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.89. 102,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,721. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 39.59%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.6696 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.37%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries.

