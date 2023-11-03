Versor Investments LP Buys 3,045 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 43,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,079. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.65.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

