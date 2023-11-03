Versor Investments LP Buys 8,267 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.4% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,327,779,000 after buying an additional 1,608,937,176 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,028,781,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,847,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $53.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,986,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.83 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average of $51.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

