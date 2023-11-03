Versor Investments LP Buys 93,071 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 442.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,125 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,071 shares during the period. Ford Motor makes up about 0.3% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.58. 10,857,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,400,617. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

