Versor Investments LP Buys New Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 59,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,708 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 398,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,180,000 after acquiring an additional 90,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,457,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,569,000 after acquiring an additional 37,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PBF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.95. 246,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.73. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $56.38.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBF. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $2,758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,503 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,640.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

