Versor Investments LP Cuts Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,663 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $70.24. 43,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,335. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $74.57.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

