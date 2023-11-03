Versor Investments LP Cuts Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,648 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,942 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.54. The stock had a trading volume of 148,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 106.57%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,453.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $47,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,510.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

