Versor Investments LP Decreases Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises approximately 0.3% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Cummins by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,815,520,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CMI traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,588. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.16 and its 200-day moving average is $232.45. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $265.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.50.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

