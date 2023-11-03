Versor Investments LP Grows Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Versor Investments LP raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 253.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,426,582. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,175 shares of company stock valued at $10,303,439. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.01. 141,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $221.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.18.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

