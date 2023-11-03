Versor Investments LP Grows Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in United States Steel by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,731,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,005,000 after buying an additional 389,689 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 155.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,980 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 14.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,305,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,285,000 after purchasing an additional 409,293 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,618,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,450,000 after purchasing an additional 162,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $61,925,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

United States Steel Stock Performance

X stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.45. 864,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,569,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.09.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 4.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Steel

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $725,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,804 shares of company stock worth $3,378,202 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

